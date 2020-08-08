Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has condoled with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on the death of Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu).

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter to the Glvernor on Saturday night, by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said that the news of the death of the PDP stalwart was sad, noting, however, that ‘the life and history of the departed have lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil’

According to the former President, ‘Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

‘But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

‘May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.’