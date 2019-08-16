Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The immediate past Senator (Ogun East) and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, has promised to build Eid Prayer Ground for the Muslim Community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The Senator made the promise in memory of his late mother, Alhaja Wulematu Kashamu, during the eighth day Fidau prayers, held yesterday for late Wulematu who died last week at the age of 96.

Kashamu thanked the Muslim community, indigenes and residents of the town for standing by the family in their moment of bereavement.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Governments, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Ifeanyi Uba, were among the dignitaries present at the special prayers.

In his sermon, the Chief Mufasir of Ijebu-Igbo Muslim Community, Alhaji Sofiyullahi Aliyu, extolled the virtues of the deceased, saying she contributed immensely to the development of Islam during her lifetime as the Iya Suna of Ijebu-Igbo.

The cleric noted that the late Alhaja Kashamu lived a meaningful and fulfilled life, urging the younger ones to emulate her legacy of faithfulness, fear of God and harmonious relationship.

Aliyu advised Muslim faithful to always live in accordance with the tenets of their religion and promote peaceful coexistence.

He, however, used the occasion to admonish people to take good care of their aged parents while still alive and desist from spending lavishly at their burial.

The cleric stated that the construction of Eid prayer ground was one of the best ways to honour and immortalise the deceased.

He said, “We must all live a meaningful life and not meaningless life. We must obey God for us to prosper. As human beings, we must use our positions well for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Islamic clerics across Ijebuland, who attended the event, took turns to offer prayers for the Kashamu family, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.