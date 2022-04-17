Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Aku Uka of Wukari kingdom in Taraba State His Majesty, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Amatakhitswen has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the completion and successful test on the Kashimbila Dam that is expected to power parts of Taraba including Wukari town.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the royal father Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi, after the town went agog with the first power supply from the source, the royal father said the project would boost economic activities in the area and in the long run better the lives of the people.

He called on the people to take ownership of the projects and all the assets and protect them as their own against vandals and hoodlums.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the president for completing this project. It is important to the economic sustainability of our people and Nigeria at large. I appeal to all and sundry to safeguard electricity equipment/properties around them and to help in conserving energy by using only what they need. I urge the people to comply with prompt payment of bills to help in the smooth operation of the provider.

” Let me also appeal to the government to extend electricity to the nooks and crannies of the communities to avail this important social amenity to the people” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Project which started during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan has been a long awaited dream for Tarabans who wanted electricity source that will cater for the needs of the people and be reliable.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He further commended the state Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, who was then Minister for Power, for his immense contribution to the realization of the project, both as the then Minister of power and as state governor.

“As Governor, his commitment to the project saw his several visits to the site and close monitoring of the work at its various stages”.