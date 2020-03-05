In its second edition, Kaspersky Innovation Hub (IHub) is calling on tech startups from across Africa and the rest of the world to apply for the second round of its Open Innovation Programme.

IHub is looking for startups and individual projects, developing solutions on the edge of cybersecurity. The best tech-based initiatives will be invited to take part in pilot projects, where startups and Kaspersky will work jointly on product development, with the possibility of global promotion. These startups will also receive technical and business mentoring, and those that pass the pilot will have access to Kaspersky channel partners, clients and prospects.

In its first edition in 2019, Kaspersky received 258 applications from 49 countries across the world. Four out of the 12 final startups, who presented their ideas to a jury of experts on a Demo Day in Milan, became overall winners in the areas of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), transportation, blockchain and anti-fraud technology. Winners had the opportunity to collaborate on joint business cases with Kaspersky and launch their products with the support of a globally recognised cybersecurity brand. The newly developed products are also included in the company’s portfolio, driving a synergetic approach to innovative solutions development.

Applications are now open for startups that already have a legal entity, product or prototype, and several closed deals or ongoing pilots. Technical and business validation, along with the investment opportunity of startups will be assessed by the Kaspersky team.

In a message posted on the company’s website, Kaspersky said, “It is our pleasure to announce the next call for innovative startups and to support the growth of new business activities by providing them with an opportunity to validate, grow and scale their solutions with such a global leading company as Kaspersky.”

Selected entrepreneurs will be invited to present their projects in front of a jury during this year’s Demo Selection Days.