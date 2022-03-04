By Femi Alaka

“Alaroka,” in Yoruba language, is simply defined as an individual who goes about predicting not-too-pleasant outcomes about another person. It does not matter whether or not the issue at stake concerns or affects him or her, the “alaroka.”

The word “alaroka” is derogatory and denigrating. It is like cancer in that it is almost incurable, as its monstrosity coldly manifests. It is easier to deal with witches and wizards than an “alaroka” who has nothing to lose.

I would like, in this piece, to situate former commissioner in Edo State under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s government, Mr. Kassim Afegbua, as “alaroka” in contemporary Nigeria’s political landscape.

It is believed among the Yoruba that “alaroka”, as an affliction, has no atonement. Whereas in the case of a witch or wizard, some form of atonement is possible, it is not so with “alaroka.”

It is imperative we understand the Afegbua persona in media affairs of Nigeria. Much was not heard about him until Oshiomhole appointed him as a commissioner in Edo State. Thereafter, he has been in media limelight since Oshiomhole’s mistake of that appointment. Before the appointment, he was a tailor, making clothes and sparingly writing in defense of General Ibrahim Babangida. Thereafter, he became a journalist, writing abusive pieces on perceived enemies.

Afegbua’s recent outburst on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar leaves so much to be desired. He is known to dine with whoever is involved before releasing his “time bomb.” And at other times, he would, during a chance meeting, relate with the person as if all was well.

Prelude to one of his escapades, he wanted Oshiomhole to nominate him as running mate to Governor Godwin Obaseki in his first tenure, and which Obaseki, as a colleague in the State Executive Council under Oshiomhole, quietly turned down. That was Obaseki’s offence.

He went all out to write negative stories on Obaseki, but failed because both of them did not have the same pedigree, and the reading audience already had an idea of his stock in trade.

Afegbua has no bearing in Edo State politics, neither has he carved a niche for himself, apart from being a nominee of General Babangida to Edo State executive council.

Before then, he was not one who could be heard or speak on behalf of his people in a typical Edo setting. He claims to be in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet he did not work for the party in the Edo State governorship election. He was initially suspended, but was later expelled from PDP in his ward, and has remained thus expelled.

He must be acting a strange script to attack, abuse and rubbish Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, a statesman and a man who is old enough to have him as son.

He is of the position that PDP should zone her presidential ticket to the South because a Fulani man cannot hand over to another Fulani man. He was, however, silent on which zone in the South, it will be micro-zoned to, because of some interests.

He has forgotten that, from 1999 to 2023 presidency, the South has spent 14 years while the North would have done 10 years in both parties (PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC) by 2023. The North still has one-tenure of four years before it will come back to the South.

Between 1960 and 1998, apart from Generals Aguiyi Ironsi and Olusegun Obasanjo, southerners, the rest in military governments were northerners. Why didn’t people from the South risk their lives to plan own coup to topple any sitting government? Most executed coup plotters from failed coup attempts were northerners and they faced their lot with silent grief.

Afegbua, “alaroka,” would stop at nothing to ensure Atiku Abubakar fails to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in June 2022. He will soon realise that there is a huge difference between Uche Secondus (former PDP national chairman) from Rivers State and Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa State.

He will soon know that the Fulani are a qualitative minority who are in majority in Nigeria because of their compact unity.

Afegbua is free to air his views on any topic of his choice, but to abuse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a man who has not abused him, a man that once fed him and who is an achiever in his own right, portrays Afegbua in another light.

The “alaroka” in Afegbua is incurable and will dog his steps for a very long time. Rather than continue in this way, he should have a change of heart for the better.

Or is Afegbua not old enough to run for elective office?

May God give PDP leaders the wisdom to do the needful at our present perilous crossroads, that peace may continue to reign in our nation.

May God bless Nigeria. Amen!

•Dr. Alaka, public affairs

analyst, writes from Benin, Edo State