Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Five Mashalls of Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) on Thursday killed Okada rider and a women Passenger of KEKE NAPEP in Zaria while chasing a suspected traffic violator.

The Corpse of two Person killed whose their identity could not be ascertained, are deposited at the mortuary of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Zaria.

The situation has triggered off a serious protest by hundred of Okada riders leading to barricading the main road from kofar Doka to Zaria City.

An eye witnessed Malam Ibrahim Dankani, told Daily Sun that “ I saw an official KASTELEA Vehicle on high speed, chasing an Okada man along Kofar Doka- Alhudada college road around 10:30 am today, but later the Okada fell down after he was blocked by KASTELEA vehicle at U-turn and the vehicle run- over the Okada, and he died instantly’’.

Dankani said “ There was a NAPEP Tricycle coming from the opposite direction, hit the KASTELEA Van and a women passenger also died at the Hospital ’.

Umar Yakubu is a trader around Yan’ Dussa, a closer venue to the scene said“ It’s True that the KASTELEA Vehicle killed the Okada and woman but I suspect it was a mistake because they way the KASTELEA Vehicle hit Okada may not mean to kill him’’.

Yakubu said “ Soon after the incident, hundreds of Okada started coming to this place where the KASTELEA Office is located threaten to set ablaze the entire building until when the police intercepted’’.

Zaria branch Chairman of Okada riders Association, Malam Aliyu Abubakar, later led a protest demonstration to the Emir’s Palace and local government Chairman to express their grievances.

“ KASTELIA marshall been killing people in Zaria over the unnecessary and indiscriminate arrest of vehicles, their duty is to arrest vehicle not kill people’’.

He said the Okada will not fall hands and watch its members being killed or harassed“ we are law-abiding citizens as such we’ll not engage in any act of violence, but we don’t deserve this treatment’’ he said.

Speaking after the meeting with the Emir, the Divisional Police Officer, Council chairman Alhaji Aliyu Idris pleaded with the protestants to remain calm and with orderliness as the emir, police and his council was working towards resolving the matter peacefully.

“ We have discussed this problem with His Highness and DPO Zaria and we resolved to wait until an investigation into the cause of the death is out, I assure you that we shall do justice to you on the matter’’.

Commenting, Zaria Divisional Police Officer, Ahmed Yusuf told Okada riders that “The Police have commenced an investigation and as soon as our report is ready, we shall communicate to you, therefore, I am pleading with you to be law abiding’’.

All effort to get the reaction of the State Director of the agency failed and nobody to speak on his behalf.