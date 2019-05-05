Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kastina State, Sanusi Buba, has relocated to Dauda the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the release of Alhaji Musa Umar, the Magajin Garin Daura.

Umar, who is also the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the ADC to President Muhammadu Buhari, was abducted in his Daura residence, Katsina North, shortly after observing his Maghrib prayer last Thursday.

The abductors were said to have shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd before picking the traditional ruler and took away him in a Peugeot 406 car.

He is a retired Nigerian Customs Service Comptroller.

The police commissioner was said to have relocated to Daura over the weekend after a directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to rescue the victim at all cost.

Police sources said that a team of crack detectives deployed to Kastina State over the weekend had made a breakthrough in their investigations.

A police source said a number of persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

The suspects who are currently in custody are said to be making useful statement that would lead to the rescue of the traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, the military, the Department of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies have joined effort to free the abducted royal father.

It was gathered that the office of the National Security Adviser is also involved in the rescue operation.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who confirmed the relocation of the Kastina State police commissioner to Daura, refused to make further comments.