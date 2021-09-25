From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has so far received over N10 billion from the state government for the development of its permanent site.

The university authority also disclosed that it received and appreciated the TETFund for the N3 billion Zonal Intervention granted to the institution.

Most of the structures being currently enjoyed by the university were those inherited from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching (ABUTH) which was relocated to Shika, Zaria during the administration of former governor of the State, Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi.

Speaking on Saturday during the 4th combined convocation ceremony of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Tanko, expressed gratitude to Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the approval of the funds for the development of the permanent site.

A total of 9,665 students graduated including 5,984 three sets of undergraduates and 3, 678 for postgraduate students as well as three PhD students.

‘I remember we pleaded for a permanent site, today, I like to thank His Excellency for not only allocating the site but also dedicating more than 10 Billion Naira for the development of the site.

‘In collaboration with the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency (KADIPA), we have developed Private Public Partnership (PPP) that resulted in the construction of 1,200 Bed-Space at the Main Campus, 500 Bed-Space at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) and a University Guest House at the last convocation.

‘We also appreciate our Senator Uba Sani for facilitating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the development of the Faculty of Engineering Complex. We also appreciate the TETFund for the N3 Billion Zonal Intervention received”.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano for his successful installation as the Chancellor of the University.

Tanko also said told governor El-Rufai that ‘we have keyed into your vision of providing more than edged courses that will produce graduates that will be skilled and therefore self-employed. We achieved it by introducing courses like Biotechnology, Geophysics and Cyber Security.

‘We have also championed the development of Benchmark for the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the area of Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

‘So far, we have secured various training for our staff that will enhance their capacity: amongst which are the University of California On-line Training and the MOOC versions of Bending the Curve, Louisiana State University on On-line Course Delivery, and many other training that will help to shape the capacities of the staff of the University.

‘I wish to acknowledge His Highness, the Chancellor of this University on the IBM training he facilitated for the staff of the University.

‘These trainings have yielded a lot of results because of our Research and Journal Funds with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) that have not been accessed since the establishment of the University, have now been utilized. Not only that, we have secured 2 NIRF research fund and many others.

‘The university, as of now has Twelve Faculties, Two Colleges, Two Schools, 61 Postgraduate Programmes, Thirty-Five Undergraduate Programmes, Four Research Centres, Two Institutes and a number of other Academic Support Units.

‘We have 70 Full-Time Professors and more than 200 PhD holders. Presently, the University offers PhDs in almost all the departments in the University, and Master of Philosophy for the students who do not have the requirements for admission into the PhD programmes.’

Highlights of the occasion were the conferment of Honorary Doctorate degrees to some distinguished Nigerians of virtue.

