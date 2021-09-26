From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State University (KASU) has so far received over N10 billion from the state government for the development of its permanent site.

The university authority also disclosed that it received and appreciated the TETFund for the N3 billion zonal intervention granted the institution.

Recall that most of the structures being currently enjoyed by the university were those inherited from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching (ABUTH), which was relocated to Shika, Zaria, during the administration of former governor of the state, Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi.

Speaking yesterday during the 4th combined convocation ceremony of the university, the Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Tanko, expressed gratitude to Governor Nasir El-rufai for the approval of the funds for development of the permanent site.

A total of 9,665 students graduated including 5,984 three sets of undergraduates and 3,678 for postgraduate students as well as three PhD students.

“I remember we pleaded for a permanent site. Today, I like to thank His Excellency for not only allocating the site, but also dedicating more than N10 billion for the development of the site.

“In collaboration with the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency (KADIPA), we have developed Private Public Partnership (PPP) that resulted to the construction of 1,200 bed spaces at the main campus, 500 bed spaces at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) and a university guest house at the last convocation.

“We also appreciate our Senator Uba Sani for facilitating the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sponsorship of the development of the Faculty of Engineering Complex. We also appreciate the TETFund for the N3 billion zonal intervention received.”

The vice chancellor congratulated Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano for his successful installation as the chancellor of the university.

