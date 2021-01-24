The highly anticipated Nollywood film from multiple award winning director, Kathryn Fasegha, 2 Weeks In Lagos, is set for release on February 12 after the initial postponement last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Directed by Kathryn Fasegha, it features seasoned actors including Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Yaw and Tina Mba among a host of others.

Speaking on the new release date, Fasegha said: “It is with great delight I announce that out highly anticipated movie, 2 Weeks in Lagos will be released in cinemas on the 12th of February, 2021. We postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic and also because the health of our viewers is paramount to us. I am very happy that the cinema culture in Nigeria has been revived and now we see that there is light at the end of the tunnel for film makers. Trust me, 2Weeks in Lagos isn’t your usual Nollywood movie so get ready to be wowed! I also want to use this opportunity to urge you all to please stay safe and protected yourselves as you storm the cinemas on the 12th because Covid 19 is very Real.”

2 Weeks in Lagos is the journey into the love affair between Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives collide when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigeria. It is love at first sight and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

The movie was first screened at the annual Cannes International Festival on Friday the 17th of May 2019 in Cannes France.