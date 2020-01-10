Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The army authorities said yesterday that two of its men were wounded in a fierce battle with armed bandits at Jibia, in Katsina State.

Bandits in the area had in the past week unleashed mayhem on the people, which culminated in the abduction of some officers of the Nigerian Customs Service on Wednesday.

According to a press statement by an Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Kayode Owolabi, “troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (Katsina) on January 7, 2020, neutralised bandits at Magama, Jibia Local Government Area of Kastina State during an attempt to kidnap villagers.

“Following a morning distress call from the vigilante on 8 January, two Customs officers were later kidnapped before the arrival of troops at Mallamawa in Jibia.

“The bandits had an encounter with the troops which resulted in a heavy gun battle, many bandits were neutralised while some escaped during the encounter.

“Also, two soldiers were injured. The troops have dominated the area. All the civilians held hostage apart from the two custom officers escaped during the encounter and returned to their respective homes.

“Troops are in pursuit of the fleeing bandits, the public is, therefore, advised to report any suspicious movement in their area to the security agencies for prompt action.”