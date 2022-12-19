From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, concluded his campaign tour of the Katsina North Senatorial zone on Sunday with the leadership of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) pledging to support him with their votes during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the campaign rally at Ingawa, Ingawa Local Government Area, the Katsina State PRP Chairman, Dr. Ahmad Alhassan, said that the party’s leadership had decided to mobilise its members from across the area to ensure the emergence of Radda as Governor.

According to him, “the entire leadership and members of PRP in Katsina State have no choice but to support the APC gubernatorial candidate since they share the same ideals with us.”

Radda visited well over 100 wards in the 10 Local Government Areas in the zone, paying homage to traditional rulers and community leaders.

In all the places he visited, Radda told the people that that he was equally soliciting support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as for all other APC candidates contesting various positions from across the state.

The next leg of the campaign tour is expected to continue from Katsina Central senatorial zone.