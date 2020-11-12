From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Rabiatu Mohammed Daura, has ruled out the possibility of a woman emerging Governor in 2023 arguing that they lack the requisite experience.

She advised women politicians from the area nursing such ambition to shelve the idea and contest elective positions at both the state and National Assembly.

The Commissioner who spoke on Thursday at a press briefing on activities of her ministry said that, “to be honest with you, I don’t think it is possible for a woman to become Governor of Katsina State in 2023.

“Instead, we encourage our women to seek election into the House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

“At the moment, we do not have any women legislators either at the state or the marginal levels.

“It is better for our women to start from the lower level and gradually move up.“

She noted that the ministry has been able to train and empower about 500 women in various entrepreneurship programmes from across the 34 local government areas between 2015 to date, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the North-West Entrepreneurship Development Centre.

“Most of our activities centre around advocacy and improvement of the economic base for women in order to address poverty which include assistance to displaced women and other vulnerable categories in the state.

“We also collaborate with the Ministry of Health on reproductive health care issues,“ she said.