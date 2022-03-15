From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mohammed Mustapha Inuwa, may tender his resignation letter to Governor Aminu Bello Masari this week, according to competent government sources.

As prelude to his resignation, Inuwa on Tuesday afternoon formally informed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of his intention to contest the governorship position.

“I hope I will be given the opportunity to continue serving humanity if you give me the chance to be the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 state gubernatorial election and I eventually become the governor,’’ Inuwa said at a ceremony at the APC state secretariat.

Accompanied by several hundreds of his supporters, Inuwa said that apart from the position of SSG, he had served the state in various other capacities including chairmanship of the party, arguing further that, “my ambition to become the State Governor is to consolidate on the current achievements of the party in the state.”