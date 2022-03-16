From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

With well over 32 years of non-stop political activism in Katsina State beginning from about 1990, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Muhammad Mustapha Inuwa, has described himself as the most eligible person to take over the mantle of leadership from the incumbent Governor Aminu Bello Masari in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Katsina on Wednesday, the SSG said that he had informed Masari of his desire to join the governorship race but declined to give details of the interaction.

“I have worked with the Governor all these years and it is my responsibly to talk to the Governor first,” Inuwa said, adding that, “what transpired between us is something I should not make public because I don’t have his mandate to say it.

“But I know we have had excellent and cordial working and personal relationship even up to this moment. Whether he gave me his blessing or not is not something I should make public.”

He said he decided to aspire to be governor based on consultations and persuasions from his friends and associates noting further that, “they are confident that we have the experience and the capacity to provide the kind of leadership that the state needs.

“If Allah has chosen us then that is it but if not, what we pray for is the best for Katsina State.

“We will make further necessary consultations and let the people consider us for election to the position. Whatever the outcome, we believe it is Allah’s wish.

“I have seen it all in Katsina State if you check the records in all the places I have served including the Katsina State Transport Authority as General Manager, Chairman of Dan-Musa Local Government Area, pioneer APC Chairman, Katsina State, up to the current position of SSG, among others.”

Inuwa said he was not in a hurry to resign from his position of SSG before delving into the governorship race arguing: “I am conversant with the Electoral Act and I know when it is recommended to resign.

“There is actually no specific date given so you can even decide to resign on the eve of the primary elections.

“The question of resignation is not an issue. We have a copy of the Electoral Act and we are studying it and as a law-abiding person I have no problems with that,” he said.