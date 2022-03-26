From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The race for who occupies the Muhammadu Buhari House, seat of the Katsina State Government, has begun effectively with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, formally declaring his aspiration to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari in 2023. On March 15, Inuwa, along with his supporters, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat to inform the party leadership of his ambition, and the Chairman confirmed Inuwa to be the first to announce his desire to join the race under the APC. Not even the serial governorship aspirants and candidates from within the party and the opposition political parties have indicated interest so far, a development that a government official described as, “normal under the circumstances.” According to the source, “somehow, these people have since known that the SSG will contest the governorship seat, so, who in the state is competent to challenge a man who was instrumental to the Masari governorship?“

Inuwa, the kingmaker aspirant

The then 2015 “APC Change” mantra that apparently facilitated the Buhari presidency might have also played a key role in galvanising support and consequent triumph at the polls for most of the APC governors across the country including Masari who dislodged the People’s Democratic Party from the Katsina Government House after some 16 years in office. However, political analysts give more credit to Inuwa for the feat, describing him as the leg-man who trudged the nook and cranny of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state, mobilising support to ensure Masari beat his opponents. He did. Then, Inuwa was the Katsina State APC Chairman.

Again, at the conclusion of the 2019 general elections, Inuwa, fondly called the “bulldozer” by his admirers, and Chairman of the Masari Re-election Campaign Council, re-enacted the 2015 onslaught against the opposition, culminating in a landslide victory for Masari at the governorship election in 2019. As Inuwa told reporters last week, “as Chairman of the Campaign Council and for the first time in the political history of Nigeria, a second timer got more votes than during the first outing at the polls. In 2015, we had a little over a million votes but during the 2019 governorship election, Masari got over 1.3 million votes. Apart from other considerations, that is why the people are confident that we have enough experience and the capacity to provide the kind of leadership that Katsina State wants and deserves.”

War against bandits and the Inuwa connection

As in a number of other states, Katsina has had its share of general insecurity in parts of the country, especially regarding the murderous activities of terrorist bandits in the North-West. With at least 17 out of the 34 Local Government Areas designated frontline locations where suspected bandits terrorise residents, Inuwa heads the state’s security committee, an unenviable position which renders him the number one enemy of bandits, along with members of the security agencies.

“On a number of occasions,” the SSG noted, “I have had to risk my life, consulting directly with bandits in the forest, as part of measures to find solution to the problem.

“I still remember a particular occasion when the then Commissioner of Police refused to go with me to initiate the negotiation, but I went alone, knowing that whatever happens to me is the will of God. I rode on a motorcycle to meet with their leaders in the forest to schedule a meeting between them and Governor Aminu Masari. In order to reassure them of my good intentions, I told the bandits to send their leaders to the governor while I stayed in their camp with them until he returns. If he fails to return, they should do whatever they like with me.”

The man, the politician

The bulldozer appellation attached to Inuwa may not be unconnected with his massive frame, which may well be described as intimidating as his political profile. Born on April 23, 1957, at Dan-Musa, Inuwa says he has spent well over 30 years learning the ropes in politics during which he held various positions. The academic turned politician was lecturer at various times at the Usman Dan Fodio University (UDU), Sokoto, and the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina. Katsina SSG since 2015, Inuwa was Commissioner for Education, Sole Administrator, Dan-Musa Local Government Council, Katsina State APC, Vice-Chairman, ASUU, UDU Sokoto Branch, among several other positions.

Inuwa says he has since informed Masari of his gubernatorial ambition apart from consultations with key politics stakeholders in the state. “I have worked with the governor all these years and it is my responsibility to talk to the governor first. What transpired between us is something I should not make public because I don’t have his mandate to say it. But I know we have had excellent and cordial working and personal relationship even up to this moment. Whether he gave me his blessing or not is not something I should make public,” he said.

With local government elections scheduled for later this month, reports say that a large chunk of members of the Katsina State House of Assembly and local government chairmanship aspirants have already indicated their interest to support Inuwa.

He said he decided to aspire to be governor based on consultations and persuasions from his friends and associates. He further noted: “If Allah has chosen us, then that is it. But if not, what we pray for is the best for Katsina State. We will make further necessary consultations and let the people consider us for election to the position. Whatever the outcome, we believe it is Allah’s wish.”