From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Mustapha Inuwa, may tender his resignation letter to Governor Aminu Bello Masari this week, according to government sources.

As prelude to his resignation, Inuwa, yesterday, informed leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) of his intention to contest the governorship position.

“I hope I will be given the opportunity to continue serving humanity if you give me the chance to be the party’s standard bearer in 2023 state governorship election and I eventually become the governor,’’ Inuwa said at a ceremony at the APC state secretariat.

Accompanied by several hundreds of his supporters, Inuwa said apart from the SSG position, he had served the state in various other capacities, including chairmanship of the party, arguing further that, “my ambition to become the governor is to consolidate on the current achievements of the party in the state.”