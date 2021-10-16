From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Two chairmanship candidates for the Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) elections withdrew from the race on Saturday, hours before the commencement of the process.

According to Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Muntari Lawal, a chairmanship candidate, Gidado Sabo Kasa, and candidate for the position of Organising Secretary, Yahaya Nuhu Musa, willingly withdrew their intention to contest.

Lawal, addressing a press conference, said that ‘no one pointed a gun at them to withdraw, they dialogued amongst themselves and agreed to step down.

‘All through the ward and local government congresses, we have been implementing the consensus arrangements and now we shall proceed to conclude the process.

‘Katsina has never witnessed rancorous or parallel congresses and has remained outstanding and peaceful.’

Given the development, Sani Ali Ahmed from the Daura zone was presented to the congress for affirmation while Shittu S Shittu from Katsina Central zone emerged as the consensus party secretary.

Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari had told a stakeholders meeting, stakeholders that ‘my message is to appeal to APC family for understanding.

‘We started from ward congresses through the consensus, and we did the same at the local government congresses, and we are going to do the same in the state congress.

‘We zoned all the offices and the three zones are equally represented in the next executive council of the party in Katsina State.

‘The responsibilities of leaders is to show understanding and to work with the entire leadership of the party to make sure that we have a free, fair and transparent congress that would produce credible leaders.’

