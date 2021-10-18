From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the peaceful conduct of the recently concluded All Progressive congresses in his home state of Katsina beginning from the ward congresses about three months ago and culminated in the state congress last weekend.

Receiving a copy of the result of the state congress from the Katsina National Congress Committee at a midnight ceremony on Sunday at the Government House, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said Buhari was duly briefed throughout the processes and that the President was satisfied with the general outcome.

According to Masari, “our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has been fully briefed about what transpired through out the congresses and he is full of praises and thanks to Allah for having peaceful congresses.”

The Governor explained that it was the decision of the Katsina APC membership through various stakeholders committees that arrived at a common decision to select it’s leaders at all levels through the consensus process.

As Masari put it, “this process started with the ward congresses before which we had a stakeholders’ meeting where we all agreed that we should use consensus for the congresses.

“The same thing applied for the Local Governments and state congresses.

“As you are all aware, they were all rancour-free. The consensus formula was adopted for the selection of those who will run affairs of the party for the next four years.

“Last Saturday’s state congress was hitch-free and successful and I commend the committee for working round the clock to ensure a successful congress.

“At the level of the local organizing committee, all interests were duly represented. Everything that the committee did was seen by a majority of APC members if not all the people to have been fair.

“What is important is that everybody was involved though some people may not have got what they wanted.”

At the conclusion of the state congress last Saturday, Sani Ali Ahmed from the Daura zone of the state was named chairman with Bala Abubakar Musawa as Deputy Chairman and Shittu s.Shittu as Secretary during the ceremony which held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Some other officials included, Babangida Yardaje (Treasurer), Hamza M. Sheme (Youth Leader), Jamila Salman (Women leader), Dahiru Gambo (representative of the disabled), and Shamsu Sule Na-Inne Funtua (PRO), among others.