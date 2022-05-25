From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Efforts by a cross section of the APC stakeholders in Katsina to adopt the consensus option of selecting the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections may have failed as delegates for the primaries are expected to converge at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium on Thursday to cast votes for their choice candidate.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had on Tuesday held a meeting with the nine governorship aspirants, to examine the possibility of arriving at a consensus candidate, “but non of the contenders was willing to step down,“ according a source at the meeting.

A similar meeting in Wednesday comprising enlarged party membership, the aspirants and elders at the Government House equally failed to produce a consensus candidate making the voting option inevitable.

According to Masari at the meeting, “I want to draw the attention of APC members to know that, even if you are 100 aspiring for that seat, it is only one person that will get.

“If he gets, he expects you the others to embrace and support him because if you turn your back on him, things will not go well with our party.”

The incumbent Deputy Governor, Manir Yakubu, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Inuwa Mustapha, a former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Faruk Jobe, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa, Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Dikko Umar Radda, a Kaduna State based businessman, Senator Abubakar Yar’Adua and the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Abbas Masanawa, among others are contesting the APC governorship ticket.

As at the time of this report on Wednesday afternoon, the main opposition PDP delegates were still trooping into the party’s secretariat on IBB Way from different parts of the state to elect the governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The immediate past PDP state Chairman, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, will slug it out with one of the party’s serial governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, along with Shehu Inuwa Imam and Ahmed Yar’adua.