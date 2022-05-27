From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The immediate past Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Director-General, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, has emerged the Katsina State APC governorship candidate for the scheduled 2023 general elections.

Clutching a total 506 votes of delegates from across the 34 Local Government Areas, Radda floored eight other contestants including the incumbent Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, who polled 65 votes, and the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, who came second with 442 votes.

Announcing results of the polls on Friday morning after an all-night voting process, the APC Electoral Committee Chairman, Kaka Shehu Lawal, said that, “based on the powers conferred on me by the APC electoral guidelines, I hereby declare Dr. Dikko Umar Radda winner of the Katsina State APC governorship primaries and he is hereby returned as the party’s candidate for the 2023 general elections.”

In a related development, the Katsina State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has named a businessman, Senator Lado Danmarke, as the winner of its governorship primaries.

Announcing the results of the polls on Friday morning, the PDP Electoral Committee Chairman, Chika Nwonzuzu, said that Lado scored 740 out of a total 1,094 valid votes cast to beat three other contestants including the immediate past state Chairman of the party, Salisu Majigiri, who polled 257 votes.