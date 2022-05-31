From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Professor Mansur Malumfashi has congratulated Dr Dikko Umar Radda for winning the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship primaries in Katsina State.

Malumfashi, who is the Sarkin Malaman Galadiman ma katsina, made this known in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The university don expressed gratitude for the victory saying it is a dawn of hope for the people of Katsina State.

“The victory did not come to me as a surprise considering your pedigree and efforts at rebuilding the party and providing purposeful leadership for the people of the state,” he said.

Malumfashi, of the Faculty of Education, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ( ATBU) said in clinching the governorship ticket, that the bigger task ahead for Radda is to win the general election.

“I am confident that you will turn around the state in these sectors- security, education agriculture, skills, youth and women empowerment and rural infrastructure.

“I wish you success and God’s guidance and protection as you work towards achieving your desire to govern the State.

“Once again accept my heartfelt goodwill”

