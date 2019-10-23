Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commissin (INEC) has fixed November 30 for the Katsina State House of Assembly by-election for the vacant seat of the Sabuwa constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of Hon. Mustafa Abdullahi, in a car crash on the Funtua-Zaria road, on July 5.

Briefing reporters on Wednesday, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa, explained that the by-election ought to have taken place three months after the seat was declared vacant but for the state of insecurity in the area.

He said that the polls would hold in 74 polling units in the constituency with 63,435 registered voters, noting that INEC in collaboration with the relevant agencies will ensure the security of lives and property during the exercise.

According to Zarewa, conduct of primaries by political parties including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries were expected to take place between October 24 and November 6 while the last day of publication of Form CF 001 and the list of nominated candidates was slated for November 15.