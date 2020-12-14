The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Tuesday, held a one-day national prayer session for the safe return of abducted Katsina students and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to the group, the best way to get the nation out of the clutches of agents of darkness hell-bent on bringing sorrows, tears and blood to Nigerians is to return to God.

While extending its thoughts and prayers to the families and relatives of the students, the NIFROP called on all Nigerians to join in this spiritual exercise against those undermining the peace of the country.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, the group also hailed the proactive response of the military and other security agencies attempting to rescue the abducted children.

Heavily armed with the prayers of Nigerians, Bishop Garuba, however, expressed optimism that soon the kidnapped children shall reunite with their families.

Affirming its support for the Armed Forces, the inter-faith group, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to do likewise, providing useful information that would lead to the successful rescue of the abducted children.

Read the full statement below:

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace wishes call on the attention of Nigerians from all walks of life on the need for a One-Day National Prayers for the safe return of the kidnapped students in Katsina state recently.

Our country is in the middle of a great battle, and we know that the best way for us to battle is on our knees. And the best source to turn to is the Word of God.

We are told in James 5:6 that “The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results.” We may not have the power to meet the President or other authorities in our government, but we can pray for them, and God can do mighty things through our prayers. We may not be able to change other peoples’ hearts or minds with our words, but we have the power to pray for them and see God do miracles in their hearts through our prayers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and relatives of these innocent students that were kidnapped from their dormitories by agents of darkness that are hell-bent on bringing sorrows, tears and blood in the country.

The National Interfaith and Religious condemns in its totality acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the peace and tranquillity in the country by some individuals and organizations that do not mean well for the growth and development of Nigeria.

The reward for those that are bent on destabilizing Nigeria can be seen in the book of Psalms 34; 21 “Evil shall slay the wicked, and those who hate the righteous will be condemned.”

I declare that those that have conspired against the peace of Nigeria would meet their waterloo in the fullness of time and the righteous in the land shall indeed sing songs of praises to the host of heaven.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace is urging Nigerians from all walks of life and various religious bodies to embark on a one-day national prayer for the safe return of the abducted children.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace commend the proactive response by the military and other security agencies in the efforts to rescue the abducted children. We are optimistic that very soon; the abducted children shall reunite with their families by the grace of God.

We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to extend their support to the military and other security agencies by providing useful information that would lead to the successful rescue of the abducted children.

Our firm belief is in God, and we wish to assure Nigerians that God is not a man that he should lie for his promises are yes and amen and by his special grace, the military operations to rescue the kidnapped children shall be very successful to the glory of God.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organization for Peace also affirms its confidence in the leadership of the Armed Forces to ensure that the abducted children are rescued and united with their parents and loved ones.

As contained in the book of Isaiah 61; 1 “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek. He hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound,”

I declare the captives free and assure Nigerians that the students and any other Nigerian held captive by the terrorists anywhere in Nigeria will return home and alive.