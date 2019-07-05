Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed an immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in Katsina State, and prosecution of all those involved in the incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives on Wednesday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands by resorting to violence at every provocation, adding that the herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen.

The president commiserated with families that lost their loved ones in the attacks, assuring the state that the security structure would be further strengthened to avoid unnecessary violence between the herdsmen and communities.

Buhari, who commended the state government for providing logistic support to security outfits to carry out their operations of protecting innocent citizens, said the Federal government would continue to create an enabling environment for citizens to go about their businesses without fear of harassments or violence.

The president directed security outfits in the state and all parts of the country to work towards preventive, rather than reactionary measures, strengthen inter-agency intelligence sharing and deploy updated security platforms, and ensure partnership and harmonious relationship with community leaders and members for the local intelligence.