Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, Senator Abu Ibrahim, has warned that if care is not taken, the spate of banditry in Katsina State may spill over to other states.

Senator Ibrahim also called on the authorities to post out policemen in the state, and inject new blood in the security composition of the state as most of them have been in Katsina for over three years.

He traced the high spate of banditry and kidnapping in Katsina to the state’s closeness to Zamfara State.

Ibrahim said he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari will be tough on banditry, in the interest of the state and adjourning states.

He said governors should step up action aimed at dealing with the situation.

“What is happening in Katsina state is because we’re bordering Zamfara state.

“So, it’s spillover of what’s happening in the neighbouring states. If we’re not careful, it will spill over to other states. I believe President Buhari will be tough on this.

“We need the governors to do more. I went to four local governments in my senatorial district and that was the issue I found out.

“I said they should post out all policemen in the areas that have been there for three years. I feel, maybe, they have become sympathetic to the people doing this. The situation requires urgent action,” the lawmaker said.

On the no-love lost relationship between the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and some members of the party, Ibrahim said party leaders should sit down with the party chairman to address issues.

“Buhari’s votes are not transferable. We have lost states, so, we have to do a lot of work.

“The national chairman has done very well. Everybody has his own problem. I think what he has to say, in one or two words, he will say so in 20 words.

“He was a governor, but, he has to accept the fact that he must take into cognizance the opinions of other members of the NWC.

“The party should sit down with him and see if he is calling meetings and doing the right things.”

Last month, Buhari met with the governor of his home state, Aminu Masari, following attacks by bandits, which left several people dead in two local government areas of the state.

Before that meeting, the president had expressed shock over the spate of killings in the state, occasioned by banditry and ordered speedy intervention by security agencies.