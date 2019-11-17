Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two residents of Kofar Kudu in Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina.

A press statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that three policemen who tried to rescue the victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to the statement, “at about 03:10 hours on November 17, 2019, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked the residence of one Alhaji Sa’adu Dan Bagalo, aged 50 years, of Kofar Kudu, Kaita Local Government Area and abducted him.

“Police patrol team attached to Kaita Division responded to the scene and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the bush.

“As the chase got closer and the hoodlums could no longer sustain the tempo, they killed the victim and one Bawale Inusa, aged 58 years, of the same address and escaped through the bush path.

“One police officer and two others sustained various degrees of injuries during the fierce encounter.

“Detectives led by a DC CID are combing the scene and surrounding bushes with a view to unraveling the full identity of the perpetrators.”