From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State government says it has begun distribution of drugs across hospitals in the area towards management of an outbreak of cholera reported in parts of the state.

Reports indicate that the disease has so far claimed some 60 lives.

Speaking on the development at the weekend, Governor Aminu Bello Masari told delegates at the 2021 scientific conference of the Katsina branch of the Nigerian Medical Association that, “I would like to inform you that we are aware of the current outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting that affecting some communities in the state.

“The state government is making efforts towards control of the outbreak.

“Free drugs for the treatment of this outbreak are being purchased for distribution to hospital for treatment of cases while health education on prevention and management of the disease is ongoing and active search and surveillance are also on going across the state.

“Let me seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that, diarrhoea and vomiting are preventable disease and adhering to basic protocols on personal hygiene and use of clean water is the surest preventive measure.”

Masari regretted that his administration inherited what he described as “a healthcare system that had suffered a lot of neglect.”

According to him, “most of our hospitals were left dilapidated with inadequate equipment, poor infrastructure, irregular drugs and medical supplies, inadequate number of healthcare workers, with the resultant poor patients care and poor outcome.

“In our effort to improve the health care service delivery to the teeming population of the state and reverse the ugly situation, the state government embarked on deliberate reforms of the health sector, with adoption national policies that are well domesticated and the creation of more parastatals in the sector.

“The Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy has been adopted and the State Primary Healthcare Agency has been restructured to suit this new policy.

“COVID-19 isolation centres have been established and in compliance with nation policies for isolation and management of cases.

“Katsina state has successfully managed the first and second waves and is currently managing the third wave of COVID- 19.

“Health workers involved have been receiving their incentives regularly and have been observing the protocols and successfully treating cases.

“These will go a long way in achieving effective primary health care service delivery particularly to the teeming population at the grassroot, achieving Universal Health Coverage and uninterrupted sustainable drug supply in the state.”

