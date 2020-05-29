Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina government has begun the construction of 722-bed capacity isolation centres in various parts of the state as part of measures to combat COVID-19.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari stated this, yesterday, at Government House Katsina when he received three COVID-19 ambulances donated by BUA Foundation.

Masari said one of the centres was sited at the IDP camp in Katsina metropolis.

He requested BUA Foundation to make additional provision for the supply of hospital beds to the government.

Masari said the government was taking all necessary steps to check the spread ofCOVID-19 even as he described the use of face masks as a veritable means of checking the spread of the virus.

Presenting the ambulances, a representative of BUA Foundation, Abdullahi Malumfashi, said it was the group’s contribution towards tackling the pandemic.

He urged other corporate organisations and individuals to also contribute their quota towards fighting the disease, noting that “government cannot do it alone.”