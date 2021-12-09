From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Police authorities in Katsina have confirmed the killing of the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Nasir Rabe, on Wednesday night, at his residence at the Fatima Shema Housing Estate.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, told reporters on Thursday evening that, “we have successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started.

“A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun.”

Governor Aminu Bello Masari was also among the numerous dignitaries who visited the scene of the murder on Thursday.

Reports say the body of the slain Commissioner was discovered in his residence late on Thursday morning after efforts to reach him on telephone failed.

A source had said earlier on Thursday that, “the Commissioner lived alone in his residence apart from the security guard and for now, we don’t really know what happened to the security man.

“Some people tried to reach him on Wednesday morning but there was no response from his telephone and that was when they went the house and found his corpse riddled with bullets.”

The late Nasir was a former member of the House of Representatives from Mani Federal Constituency and he was also at a time on the staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

