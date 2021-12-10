From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, was reportedly killed on Wednesday night by unknown persons.

Details of the murder were still sketchy at the time of this report, yesterday, but competent sources said the body of the late commissioner was discovered in his house late yesterday morning.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

One of the sources said: “The Commissioner lived alone in his residence apart from the security guard and, for now, we don’t really know what happened to the security man. Some people tried to reach him this morning (yesterday), but there was no response from his telephone, and that was when they went to the house and found his corpse riddled with bullets.”

The police and government officials declined to give any official statements on the development.

The late Nasir was a former member of the House of Representatives from Mani Federal Constituency and he was also, at a time, staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Katsina have confirmed the killing of the commissioner on Wednesday night, at his residence at the Fatima Shema Housing Estate.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, told journalists yesterday evening that, “we have successfully evacuated the corpse to the hospital and investigation has started.

“A suspect has been arrested and investigation has since begun.”

Governor Aminu Bello Masari was also among the numerous dignitaries who visited the scene of the murder yesterday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .