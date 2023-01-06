Commissioner of Police, Katsina State, Mr Shehu Umar Nadada, has charged his officers on the need to urgently address the security challenges in the state.

He disclosed that the Command nabbed 20 suspected criminals terrorising the state: “We recovered some sophisticated weapons from them when they were routed from their hideouts.

“Police operatives also arrested 10 suspected armed robbers on the Katsina/Zaria Expressway and Katsina axis. We recovered from them pump action magazines and 30 rounds of cartridges.

“I have started the redeployment of my tactical team and operations officers to all the flashpoints. We are going to flush out bandits. I keep on encouraging my officers by giving them full support in the task ahead. There is going to be constant raid on all the hideouts of the hoodlums.

“We will carry out stop-and-search to ensure everywhere is safe. We need the support of the state government. Government should provide us with operational vehicles to checkmate the hoodlums.”

He said the directive of the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba that the police should relate positively with the community would be carried out: “We will need the support of members of the public in this regard.

“There is the need for the police to work together with the community leaders to ensure the hoodlums are routed out of their environs. We need vital information through the stakeholders to pave way for peace.”