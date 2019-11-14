Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has declared a state of emergency in water, sanitation and hygiene in a bid to address the collapse of infrastructure in the Water Resources sector.

The governor would be heading a ministerial steering committee to be established at the Ministry of Water Resources to resolve issues affecting sanitation in the state.

“Considering the population growth, the weak and inefficient maintenance mechanism of our water works and associated components, there is the need for a strategic plan and an implementation framework to address declining water, sanitation and hygiene service delivery in the state,” Masari said at a press conference, yesterday.

He said some measures had been taken to ameliorate the crisis in water and sanitary conditions in the state.

He said the state government had replaced high lift pumps at Ajiwa Water Works to assist in pumping of treated water to the Katsina metropolis.

He also listed the replacement of submersible pumps and generating sets at Funtua, Malumfashi, and Daura Water Works as measures taken to boost the quality of water supply to the state.

In an effort to increase access to safe drinking water to citizens, the Sabke Water Works, Dutsi and Mashi water supply projects were recently commissioned.