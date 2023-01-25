From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Government has declared Thursday and Friday, January 26 and 27, work-free days over the scheduled state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo, explained that the measure was designed to enable local government councils and workers to come out en-masse to receive the President.

During the visit, according to the statement, Buhari is expected to inaugurate some projects executed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The statement reads: