From Agaju Madugba, Katsina
The Katsina State Government has declared Thursday and Friday, January 26 and 27, work-free days over the scheduled state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo, explained that the measure was designed to enable local government councils and workers to come out en-masse to receive the President.
During the visit, according to the statement, Buhari is expected to inaugurate some projects executed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.
The statement reads:
“As part of the ongoing preparations to receive Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on a two-day state visit to Katsina, the Katsina State government has declared Thursday 26th and Friday 27th January 2023 as work-free-days to enable all workers of the state, Local Government Councils and Local Education Authorities to welcome Mr President.
“However, the work-free days do not affect workers of the federal service, banks, and those on essential services.
“Workers and the general public are therefore requested to come out en-masse to give a rousing welcome to Mr President and members of his entourage as well as exhibit decorum and traditional hospitality of the state on this auspicious visit.”
