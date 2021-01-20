From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Government has directed primary and day secondary schools to resume on January 25, 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Education warned that for each school to resume academic activities, it must raise a security committee with membership drawn from the PTA, a traditional ruler from the community, two religious organisations and a representative of the Divisional Police Officer, among other members.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Musa Abdu Dankama, said that the school management should ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols adding that ‘the security meeting must be held regularly and assessment of the school security situation be made promptly.’