From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

A delegation of the Katsina State Elders’ Forum who paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), headquarters in Abuja, yesterday demanded that the citizens be protected from the nefarious activities of bandits.

The Katsina elders who came in their numbers told the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi about the efforts made by the people and the state government to safeguard life and property and requested that it should be supported by the Corps.

The acting Chairman, Katsina Elders’ Forum, Abba Ali requested for the Agro-Rangers Squad of the NSCDC to be sent to the state to protect the farmers, farmland and farm produce.

He commended the efforts of the NSCDC in protecting lives and property in the country, especially critical infrastructures and urged the Corps to work in synergy with other security agencies in order to achieve the desired goals.

A member of the Forum, Justice Sachg Mahuta, Galadiman Katsina while reinforcing the need for the NSCDC to complement what they have done said about 500 Vigilante have been recruited by the Forum and about 3,000 by the state government and were undergoing training by the security agents.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Audi who expressed happiness for the visit told his guests that the Corps has gotten Government’s approval to recruit more personnel for the Agro-Rangers squad and assured that more officers will be sent to Katsina after they must have completed training.

He explained that a good number of the Agro-Rangers squad have already been sent to the North East and North West which Katsina is amongst the beneficiaries.

On the issue of synergy with other sister agencies, Dr Audi informed that the Corps has been doing that, pointing out that the NSCDC has participated in joint training with the Nigerian Army, Airforce, Navy and the Police, therefore, in better stead to understand the essence of cooperation.

He promised to continue to do his best in protecting critical infrastructures in the country as spelt out in the NSCDC’s core mandates and make life worth living for all residents of the country.

Other members of the Katsina Elders’ Forum who spoke in glowing terms of the lofty achievements of the NSCDC boss were: Alhaji Sani Muhammad, Secretary of the Forum and Alhaji Amadu Kurfi, Maradin Katsina and Chairman, Katsina State Elders’ Forum.

