Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State government spent N4.3 billion between June 2015 to date in the battle against banditry, cattle rustling and other security challenges in the area.

The money, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, constituted financial support to the security agencies for what he described as provision of certain infrastructure, logistics and security personnel allowances.

Inuwa, who is also chairman of the state’s security committee spoke yesterday while briefing the media on aspects of security and social services interventions by government since its inception in 2015.