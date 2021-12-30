From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command says it lost five policemen in the course of various battles with criminals in 2021 and recorded a total of 195 reported cases of rape and “unnatural offence” during the period.

According to the police, a total of 63 victims were also rescued in four reported cases of human trafficking while a total of 215 kidnapped victims were rescued from suspected bandits and kidnappers within the period.

Briefing reporters on aspects of activities of the police command on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that 65 suspected kidnappers and 244 suspected cattle rustlers were also arrested.

According to him, “a total number of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 suspects charged to court while 12 suspects are under investigation.

“In the course of these campaigns, 38 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles while five police officers paid the supreme price.

“One thousand two hundred and forty-three domestic animals were recovered which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were recovered from the hoodlums.”

He noted that a number of arms and ammunition were equally recovered which included, four GPMG, 44 AK 47 riffles, one LAR riffle, one G3 rifle, 20 locally made guns, 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle, and 109 anti air-craft ammunition.