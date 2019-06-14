Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has launched a Joint Task Force (JTF) for its Katsina State zonal office to safeguard electricity installations and other equipment in the area from vandals.

Membership of the task force was drawn from officers and men of the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Service as well as the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Company (NCDSC).

KEDCO Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwanna, spoke during a ceremony which attracted the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, the state commanders of the NCDSC and director of DSS as well as traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.

“We are doing this to protect our installations because electricity power equipment are quite expensive and whenever installations are tampered with, it sets the company back and reduces our capacity to serve our customers,”

He urged communities with KEDCO installations to collaborate with the task force by providing useful information or early warning signals that will help to protect the company’s equipment for the purpose of serving the people.