Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has launched a Joint Task Force (JTF) for its Katsina State zonal office to safeguard electricity installations and other equipment in the area from vandals.

Membership of the task force is drawn from officers and men of the Nigeria Police, the DSS as well as the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Company (NCDSC).

“We are doing this today to protect our installations because electricity power equipment are quite expensive and whenever installations are tampered with, it sets the company aback and reduces our capacity to serve our customers,” KEDCO Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwanna, said at the ceremony which attracted the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, the state commanders of the DSS and the NCDSC as well as traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.

He urged communities hosting KEDCO installations are to collaborate with the task force by providing useful information or early warning signals that will help to protect the company’s equipment for the purpose of serving the people of the state.