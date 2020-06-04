Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has directed all categories of civil servants in the area to resume work with effect from June 8, 2020.

A press statement from the Permanent Secretary at the office of the Head of Service, Lawal Ado Dutsin-ma, however warned that it is mandatory for all workers to wear face masks while on duty as well as comply with physical distancing and other protocols and health precautions designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a related development, Masari has also directed the re-opening of all major weekly markets across the state earlier shut at the wake of the coronavirus disease.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, explained that the decision was taken following a regular review meeting between government and other stakeholders on measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the statement, “the Governor warned the people to note that easing the lockdown, lifting of bans and restrictions and re-opening of the markets does not mean that there is no coronavirus in the state.”