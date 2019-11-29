The Wife of Katsina State governor, Hajiya Zakiyya Masari, has flagged off the formal commencement of integrated mass measles and meningitis campaign in Daura local government area.

Zakiyya, who flagged off the exercise on Friday at Daura urged parents especially mothers and head of private and public schools to avail their children the opportunity to be vaccinated.

According to her, measles and meningitis are dangerous diseases affecting children and these diseases could cause death or permanent deformity in children by affecting their intellectual ability.

She called on mothers to ensure that they take their children to medical facilities for routine immunization, stressing that they should make the best use of the opportunity.

She lauded the efforts of traditional, religious, community leaders and development partners for their dogedness and resilience towards the promotion of health care for the people of the state.

In his remarks, Mr Yakubu Danja, the state commissioner for health said that over seven million people were vaccinated against yellow fever during the last round of vaccination across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He commented the Federal Government and other development partners for the successful implementation of the programme Save one million lives in Katsina, stressing the programme made a great impact.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that children between five to seven years would be vaccinated against meningitis, while children between nine to four years would be vaccinated against measles.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 57,642 children were vaccinated against yellow fever in Daura local government area. (NAN)