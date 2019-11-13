Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has declared a state of emergency on the water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

“Considering the population growth, the weak and inefficient maintenance mechanism of our water works and associated components, there is the need for a strategic plan and an implementation framework to address the declining water, sanitation and hygiene service delivery in the state,” Masari said on Wednesday at a world press conference at the Government House.

He said he would head a ministerial steering committee being established at the Ministry of Water Resources, on the issue, as part of efforts at addressing the problem.

Masari said: “Accordingly, a series of measures had been taken taken on the short, medium and long term to address the WASH service delivery in the state.

“Under the short-term plan, the state government has replaced highlift pumps at Ajiwa Water Works which assists greatly in pumping of treated water from Ajiwa to Katsia metropolis.

“Also, repairs and replacement of pumps have been effected in Funtua, Malumfashi Water Works.

“Equally, replacement of submersible pumps and generating set at Daura Water Works.

“During this period, the Sabke Water Works was commissioned, semi-urban water supply at Dutsi and Mashi were also commissioned all in our efforts to increase access to safe drinking water.

“Under the medium and long-term plan, the overnment has gone far in the complete rehabilitation and expansion of water works across the state.

“Ajiwa Water Works is undergoing rehabilitation with additional pump house to augment the existing one.

“Also, the Malumfashi water works has been redesigned with the dam being expanded and a new treatment plant is to be constructed to increase access of portable water to Malumfashi and Kankara local government areas.

“As part of the effort of government to ensure uninterrupted water supply, diesel is provided to all the water works and some selected semi-urban schemes in the state.

“From inception of this hovernment to date, over 3,500 hand pump boreholes, 100 solar motorised and over 450 latrines have been constructed in communities, primary schools, healthcare facilities and market places across the rural communities in the state.

“In the area of sanitation and hygiene, the state government has done very well as a result of which over 3,000 communities across the 26 SHAWN local government areas of the state were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

“In addition, Katsina State has the largest number of communities certified as open defecation-free communities in Nigeria.

“Also, the recently published World Bank report on the NORM survey indicates that Katsina state has the highest percentage of safely-managed sanitation in Nigeria.”