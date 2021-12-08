The Katsina State Government has directed that small ruminants such as goats and sheep should not be affected by the recent security containment order in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

“His Excellency has directed that small animals such as goats and sheep should not be affected by the containment order as earlier envisaged.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Therefore, the Chairman of the Committee, Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, has also directed all DPOs (Divisional Police Officers) to allow the sale of that category of animals in markets all over the state.

“This is for the information and guidance of the enforcement committee and all stakeholders,” according to the police’s spokesperson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Aminu Masari recently signed a Security Containment order that banned the sale of cattle in markets in the state. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .