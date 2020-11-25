By Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Seventeen years after, the Katsina State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed into law the, ‘Katsina state Child Protection Bill, after undergoing the third and final reading.

Earlier initiated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua when he was Governor in 2003, reports indicate that the incumbent, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, resubmitted the Bill to the House in March 2020.

The House had set up a nine-member committee headed by Musa Gafia (APC Faskari constituency) which made 38 amendments on the Bill, after consultations with various stakeholders including Save the Children, a Non Governmental Organisation and the UNICEF, among other groups.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House, Gafai canvassed for the passage of the Bill into law.

Deputy Speaker, Shehu Tafoki, who presided over the plenary session asked for voice votes and the members voted in favour of the passage.

According to the committee chairman, “I thank my fellow lawmakers for the passage of the Bill and I feel happy and elated being the chairman of the committee that worked on the Bill and which which has been eventually passed into law.

“The passage of the Bill means better future and robust protection for children in the state.”