From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, has signed into law the N323.2 billion appropriation bill, N17 billion short of the N340.9 billion he earlier proposed.

“The 2022 budget is designed to complete ongoing jobs with a very few new ones added but we would ensure they are completed before the end of our tenure,” Masari said while signing the document info law.

According to him, “I must commend the House of Assembly for speedy deliberation on the budget and ensuring it is passed within 35 days after it was presented to the house.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, the Speaker, Hon. Tasiu Maigari, urged the Governor to execute the budget in order to meet the yearnings of people especially in the areas of addressing insecurity situation in parts of the state as well as provision of infrastructure.