From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has reaffirmed his resolve to quit active politics in 2023 and channel his energies in the management of his pet project, the Aminu Bello Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation.

‘The Masari Foundation has been in existence since I was the Speaker of the House of Representatives but slowed down due to my active involvement in politics,’ Governor Masari told reporters in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to the governor, ‘my ambition after my tenure as governor is to focus more on activities of the Foundation so as to empower our youth with skills acquisition.

‘My major focus is to intervene directly in the lives of the people in the state, especially in the area of youth development.

‘Anyone who thinks the foundation is for any political ambition of mine should understand that I have no plans to contest any political position in the country.

‘Our aim is to train the youth on various skills acquisition programmes and entrepreneurship so they can be self-reliant, and not to give them money because we did that in the past and most of the beneficiaries did not utilise the opportunity.’

