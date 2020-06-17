Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A day after a cross-section of Katsina youth demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State during a street protest over a series of attacks on Katsina communities, the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, the DSS Director-General, Magashi Bichi, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono, and the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba arrived at Katsina Government House for a closed-door meeting with the governor.

Sources say the meeting may not be unconnected with the increasing spate of murderous attacks by bandits operating in parts of the state.

Reporters are expected to be briefed on the outcome of the meeting when it concludes.