From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina says it has resumed Continuous Voters Registration exercise earlier suspended in 17 out of the 34 Local Government Areas.

The exercise was suspended due to insecurity which led to GSM network blockade in the affected locations.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on Monday, the Katsina INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa, said that the Commission had established two centres at the INEC state headquarters in addition to the centre at each of the LGAs.

According to him, “while the suspension lasted, registration of voters continued at the state office and the other 17 LGAs where communication services were not suspended.

“With the coming of this phase of of the exercise where it will be devolved to the ward level everywhere in Nigeria on rotation basis, registration will resume in the 17 LGAs with security challenges simultaneously with rotation where practicable.

“Accordingly, the Commission consulted with the security agencies on ward by ward basis and came up with the wards where registration is feasible.

“The prime concern is the security of all concerned staff, registrants, environment, other innocent people, security agents, property and electoral materials.

“It is not the intention of the Commission to expose anyone to avoidable danger.”

Zarewa also told the participants that with the creation of additional polling units in 2021, Katsina currently has a total of 1,750 polling units across the state.

He explained that the new polling units were also designed to capture new registrants, lost and damaged Permanent Voters Cards as well as transfer to or from other polling units anywhere in the country.