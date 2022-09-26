Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management (KSITM) has matriculated 400 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Rector of the institute, Dr Babangida Abubakar-Albaba, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Katsina.

According to him, all arrangements by the management of the institute had been completed for the commencement of additional four new National Innovation Diploma (NID) programmes in its next academic session.

Abubakar-Albaba said already the National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) had granted approval for the commencement of the new NID programmes effective from the 2022/2023 academic session.

The programmes were to award National Innovation Diploma certificates in Business Informatics, Computer Hardware Engineering Technology, Security Management Technology and Islamic Finance.

“The new programmes are in addition to the four we already have, which include networking and system security, Computer software engineering, multimedia technology and Banking Operation.

“The Institute is also waiting for the NBTE resource visitation team for National Diploma programmes on Accounting, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering as well as Library and Information Science.” he said.

According to the Rector, the programmes, if approved, will give the Institute a dual status of Polytechnic and Innovation Enterprise Institute, which will pave its way to qualify for TETFUND intervention.

He said the Institute extended hands of partnership to various MDAs and NGOs at both federal and state levels in training the teaming youths on various ICT and entrepreneurial skills, to enable them to become responsible members of the society.

The Rector said that in 2022 alone, the management approved the sponsorship of three staff to undergo PhD and other two staff for MSc programmes.

According to Abubakar-Albaba, the efforts were part of the staff development initiative.

He commended the state government for its continued support towards rapid development of the Institute and the state Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for facilitating the government’s approvals for all the requests from the Institute.

Congratulating the newly-admitted students, the Rector also urged them to be of good conduct to enable them to succeed in their studies. (NAN)